Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,414. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

