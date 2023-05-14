Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.75 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.86 or 0.06718998 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,078,241 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.