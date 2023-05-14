Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001785 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $1.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.22 or 0.06686726 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,100,633 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

