StockNews.com Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CUZ opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 439,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cousins Properties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after purchasing an additional 412,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cousins Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

