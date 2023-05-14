StockNews.com Lowers First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLIC. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.52.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,063.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 50.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.