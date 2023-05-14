StockNews.com Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE EMN opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

