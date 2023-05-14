StockNews.com Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EMN opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

