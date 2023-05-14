StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Stock Performance
Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitex International (MNTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.