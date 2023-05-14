StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

