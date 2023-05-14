StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 327.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

