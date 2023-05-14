StockNews.com Downgrades Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) to Sell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

