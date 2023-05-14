StockNews.com Downgrades Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) to Sell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.
Outfront Media Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
