StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

