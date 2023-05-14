Stifel Nicolaus Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $30.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,074.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

