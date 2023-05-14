Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $50.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after buying an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.