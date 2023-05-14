Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Steven Madden worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 294.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

