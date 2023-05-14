Steem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and $1.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,922.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00308088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00571434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00426817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,009,628 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

