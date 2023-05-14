Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

