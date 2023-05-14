Status Price Hits $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $93.27 million and approximately $732,128.41 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,810.96 or 1.00098193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02433402 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $942,221.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

