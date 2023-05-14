State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

