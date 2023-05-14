Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,470.0 days.

Stanley Electric Price Performance

Stanley Electric stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

About Stanley Electric

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.