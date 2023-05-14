Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.32. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

