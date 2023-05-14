Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$25.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.52 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 122.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.