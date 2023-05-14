SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.