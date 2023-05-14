SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Financial Advisory Group’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Group lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after buying an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 444,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

