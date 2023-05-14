SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $33.53.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

