SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,972. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.