Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

