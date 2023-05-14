Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,873 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

