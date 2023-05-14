Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO opened at $110.52 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

