Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
XAR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $121.95.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
