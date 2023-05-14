Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XAR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.