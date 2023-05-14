Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

