Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

