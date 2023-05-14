Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 6,879 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 83,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 140,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 394,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

