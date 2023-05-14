Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Critical Survey

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.27%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.22%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 32.92% 14.55% 1.41% CrossFirst Bankshares 19.32% 11.35% 1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $257.57 million 3.19 $105.02 million $3.33 7.98 CrossFirst Bankshares $225.32 million 2.11 $61.60 million $1.23 7.96

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. As of December 31, 2021, it had nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of First Security Bancorp.

