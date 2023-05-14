Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Update

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. 1,351,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,306. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

