Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Financial Analysis

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sotera Health and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $987.52 million 4.20 -$233.57 million ($0.93) -15.78 Mangoceuticals $8,939.00 2,305.05 N/A N/A N/A

Mangoceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Sotera Health and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health -26.47% 46.84% 7.51% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sotera Health beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.

