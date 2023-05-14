Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 734,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Soluna by 1,824.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 328,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soluna by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soluna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Soluna in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Soluna by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 214,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Featured Stories

