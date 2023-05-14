Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 734,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Soluna by 1,824.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 328,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soluna by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soluna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Soluna in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Soluna by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 214,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

About Soluna

(Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.