SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLCF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,351. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. SOL Global Investments has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.67.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
