SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,751.0 days.
SoftwareONE Stock Performance
Shares of SWONF remained flat at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $16.21.
About SoftwareONE
