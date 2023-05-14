SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,751.0 days.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

Shares of SWONF remained flat at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

