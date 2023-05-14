SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNCAF. CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

