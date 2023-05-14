Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Smith Micro Software worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMSI. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Dawson James lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.16 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W.

