SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Update

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 230,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.43. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.