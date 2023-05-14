SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SLM Trading Up 1.5 %

SLMBP traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.6971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. This represents a $6.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

