Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Argus

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

