Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $16.85 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.