Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $16.85 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

