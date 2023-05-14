Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SGML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
