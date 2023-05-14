Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $157.91

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.91 and traded as high as $163.51. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 1,055 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

