Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 59,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,682. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

