Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Drops By 47.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 5,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,400. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

