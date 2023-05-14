Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 26.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,418,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,763,000 after purchasing an additional 155,243 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,212,000 after purchasing an additional 362,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 348,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,134,000 after purchasing an additional 301,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $66.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

