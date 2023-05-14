Short Interest in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expands By 15.6%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Approximately 31.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TRUP traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trupanion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

