Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Drops By 21.2%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wendy's Stock Up 0.9 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Insider Activity at Wendy's

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wendy’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy's

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

